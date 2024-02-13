MPD Extradites and Charges Teenager for December Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the extradition of a juvenile suspect wanted for a homicide in Northwest.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m., Fourth District officers were at Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street, Northwest, when they heard gunshots. They responded to the 5400 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest, where they located a man with gunshot wound injuries. A private vehicle took him to a hospital where he died.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Jihad Darden, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch and Prince Georges County Police Department located and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Bowie, Maryland.

The juvenile male went through the extradition process and was returned to Washington, DC. On Monday, February 12, 2024, the juvenile was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23205126

