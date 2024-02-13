MPD Arrests a Man for Armed Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in armed offenses that occurred in the Sixth and Seventh Districts.

Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto)

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 12:50 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the hallway of an apartment building in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The suspects displayed a firearm and took the victim’s property, including their vehicle keys. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN 24004192

Armed Carjacking (Gun)

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the victims were in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast, when the suspects approached them. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, demanded the keys, and ordered them out of the car. The victims complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN 24004684

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 1:22 p.m., the victim was shot in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Southeast. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

CCN: 24009794

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, 26-year-old Deangelo Wooten, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

The Armed Carjacking (Gun), Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.