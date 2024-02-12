MHMS PARTNERS WITH KOICA TO BOOST MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTHCARE

MHMS Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil and KOICA Country Director, Mr. Kapchae Ra after signing records of discussion.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have recently signed a Record of Discussions that will boost maternal health care in the Solomon Islands.

The MHMS Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Pauline McNeil, and the KOICA, Country Director Mr. Kapchae Ra signed the documents at the World Health Organization Country Representative office.

The 4-year project commenced last year, and aims to improve the health condition of mothers and newborns in 5 target provinces namely; Honiara, Guadalcanal, Western, Central and Malaita Provinces. The project is worth five million USD channeled through the WHO Representative Office in the Solomon Islands.

During the visit, KOICA also signed an additional 1 million USD new support, for a bilateral component directly with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

PS Health expressed gratitude for the timely support from the Korean Government and underlined the importance of this project for the health and well-being of mothers, babies and children in the Solomon Islands.

“Solomon Islands is making steady progress to improving maternal and child health, but we need our strategic health partners to step in so we can improve the access to quality of services for our mothers, newborns and children and ultimately improved health outcomes as aligned to our National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031. KOICA’s support, will definitely improve and strengthen our systems to access quality health care services including the improvement of timely referral pathways of our pregnant mothers and newborns.

KOICA Country Director, Mr. Ra also expressed his gratitude to PS Health for her dedication and leadership in the health sector.

“We are delighted to announce our commitment to support the Ministry of Health in the Solomon Islands with a significant contribution of six million USD. Specifically, we are seeking your ministry’s collaboration to enhance sea/vehicle ambulance procurement processes, aimed at improving the delivery experience for pregnant mothers and sick babies. Your close support and commitment to ownership and accountability for this project is highly valued,” said Mr Ra.

Ends///….