Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,323 in the last 365 days.

AJR116 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-12

WISCONSIN, February 12 - Relating to: proclaiming March 19 to be Wisconsin Celebrating Women in Public Office Day.

You just read:

AJR116 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more