AB1083 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2024-02-12

WISCONSIN, February 12 - An Act to amend 79.05 (2) (c); and to create 66.0602 (1) (ai) and 66.0602 (3) (e) 10. of the statutes; Relating to: a levy limit exception for certain shared emergency services expenditures. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

