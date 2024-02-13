Capital Bridge Partners Achieves 9.47% Annualized Return in 2023

Our flagship fund, CBP Fund V, LLC, achieved an average annual yield of 9.80% since its inception in 2015.

Flagship fund, CBP Fund V, LLC, exceeds performance expectations for the year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Bridge Partners, a leading California real estate private money lender, finished up 2023 with a 9.24% return in its flagship fund, CBP Fund V, LLC. For the fourth quarter the Fund delivered an annualized 9.47% to its members. The fund primarily holds first mortgages secured by improved California real estate with an average Loan-to-Value across its portfolio of approximately 60%. The firm’s objective is to offer members strong risk-adjusted returns, targeted toward income-oriented investors that appreciate value.

Our team believes the portfolio is healthy and performing ahead of expectations. Specifically, the velocity of loan payoffs increased throughout the year, with borrowers repaying $13.5 million in the fourth quarter alone. Daniel Rabb, managing partner and co-founder at Capital Bridge, views this as representative of the Fund’s strength. “The increased paydowns and payoffs in the fourth quarter are a testament to the financial health of our borrowers and the successful execution of their business plans and our lending strategies.”

The Capital Bridge team is optimistic about the coming year. Headwinds faced by banks and traditional lenders have pushed borrowers toward private debt vehicles. The Fund at Cap Bridge has an eight-year audited track record with average performance of 9.80% since 2015. Cap Bridge believes its experience in the real estate lending space, reputation amongst borrowers and brokers, and market knowledge will lead it into 2024.

For more information on Capital Bridge Partners and its investment strategies, please visit https://www.capbridgepartners.com.

About Capital Bridge Partners

Capital Bridge is an industry-leading private money lender with a long-standing specialization in California real estate. With a focus on the Bay Area and Southern California, and a combined 55 years in real estate experience between the principals, our market expertise enables us to identify and secure lower-risk, higher-yielding lending opportunities. We offer a variety of custom financing options, including bridge loans, rehab loans, fix & flip loans, and construction loans.