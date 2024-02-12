Manchin Announces $3.7M to Restore 500 Acres of Mine Land at New River Gorge, Restore Forest Resiliency

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that West Virginia projects will receive a total of $3,741,000 in Fiscal Year 2024 allocations through the U.S. Department of the Interior, made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These investments in West Virginia will help to restore native species to our grasslands and forests, and they include $1,450,000 to restore 500 acres of mine lands at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The acres to be restored are near Sewell, West Virginia, in Fayette County and Manns Creek. To view a map of the acres to be restored, click here.

“West Virginians love the great outdoors, and I am proud that my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to help West Virginia remain wild and wonderful. These funds will help to ensure a healthier environment for all West Virginians, and the restoration of 500 acres of land in New River Gorge will help to create new economic and recreational opportunities that cement our place as America’s outdoor playground” said Chairman Manchin.

Fiscal Year 2024 Project Allocations and Titles

$1,450,000 — Restore 500 Acres of Mine Lands at New River Gorge

$600,000 — Restore Forest Resiliency in Appalachia

$460,000 — Technical Support for Appalachian Coalfields Restoration

$420,000 — Stabilize Coke Ovens at New River Gorge

$390,000 — Restore and Remove Invasive Species Grasslands in Appalachia

$300,000 — Mining Risk Assessment Framework

$100,000 — Developing Best Practices for Coal Mine Restoration to Improve Environmental Health

$21,000 — Secure Abandoned Mine Features at Gauley River

To learn more from the U.S. Department of the Interior, click here.