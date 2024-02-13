Press Releases

02/12/2024

Governor Lamont Implements Ban on All Tandem Tractor Trailers and Empty Tractor Trailers Ahead of Winter Storm

Ban on All Limited Access Highways Takes Effect at Midnight on Tuesday and Remains in Effect Until Further Notice

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to the severe winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut, he has signed an order banning all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers from traveling on all limited access highways statewide effective at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, and remaining in effect until further notice.

This travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers is being implemented in coordination with the neighboring states of New York and Massachusetts, who are enacting similar bans on their roads during the storm.

Limited access highways are those designed to carry large volumes of traffic at generally high speeds and have controlled access with on and off ramps. (For a list of limited access highways in Connecticut, click here.)

“During the peak periods of the storm, we are anticipating treacherous conditions that will make travel very difficult,” Governor Lamont said. “We’ve consulted with our neighboring states and have decided as a region that it’s in the best interest of safety to enact this travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers during the duration of the storm.”

The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when it has been determined when this ban will be lifted.

**Download: Order implementing a travel ban on all limited access highways in Connecticut for tandem and/or empty tractor trailers