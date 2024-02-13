Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,339 in the last 365 days.

Hector International Airport’s Terminal Expansion Project Receives $10 Million Modernization Grant

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will be awarding $10,000,000 to Hector International Airport for its terminal expansion project. These funds, from FAA’s Airport Terminals Program (ATP), will help restore and expand the airport’s facilities such as holdrooms, gates, ticket and baggage claims, restrooms, and concessions, all of which will help facilitate travel and commerce in the Red River Valley. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was fully paid for, established the ATP program to provide airports funding for terminal modernization projects.  

Hector is the busiest airport in the state, and this award is a good first step in helping them keep pace with the region’s extraordinary growth,” said Cramer.

In November, the North Dakota delegation wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation in support of the project at Hector International Airport.

You just read:

Hector International Airport’s Terminal Expansion Project Receives $10 Million Modernization Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more