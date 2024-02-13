Hector International Airport’s Terminal Expansion Project Receives $10 Million Modernization Grant

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will be awarding $10,000,000 to Hector International Airport for its terminal expansion project. These funds, from FAA’s Airport Terminals Program (ATP), will help restore and expand the airport’s facilities such as holdrooms, gates, ticket and baggage claims, restrooms, and concessions, all of which will help facilitate travel and commerce in the Red River Valley. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was fully paid for, established the ATP program to provide airports funding for terminal modernization projects.

“Hector is the busiest airport in the state, and this award is a good first step in helping them keep pace with the region’s extraordinary growth,” said Cramer.

In November, the North Dakota delegation wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation in support of the project at Hector International Airport.