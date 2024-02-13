Standing Rock Airport Terminal Receives $700,000 Modernization Grant from Federal Aviation Administration
WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will be awarding $700,000 to the Standing Rock Airport to support the construction of a new general aviation terminal building.
These funds will be distributed through the FAA’s Airport Terminals Program (ATP), which was established by the fully paid-for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide airports with funding for terminal modernization projects.