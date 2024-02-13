PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 10, 2024 Bong Go supports local development as he helps Morong, Rizal with newly renovated Public Market Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who served as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported various local projects in the province of Rizal, including the newly renovated public market in Morong, which he personally inspected on Thursday, February 9. During his visit, he took the opportunity to inspect the market, underscoring the critical role it plays in the community's development. According to Go, the newly renovated public market is more than just a place for buying and selling goods. It is a hub of economic activity, fostering local entrepreneurship and providing small business owners a platform to thrive. "Bilang inyong lingkod-bayan, nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng ating pampublikong pamilihan sa pag-unlad ng ating komunidad. Ang pamilihan ay hindi lamang isang lugar kung saan tayo bumibili at nagbebenta ng mga produkto, ngunit ito ay simbolo ng ating pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan bilang isang komunidad," said Go. "Ang pampublikong pamilihan sa Morong, Rizal ay isang mahalagang proyekto na naglalayong palakasin ang lokal na ekonomiya at magbigay ng mas maraming oportunidad sa ating mga kababayan," he added. To support local development, Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which formalizes the OTOP Philippines Initiative. The program aims to support the expansion of MSMEs (micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises) across the country. The OTOP Program identifies and promotes unique products from different towns and municipalities. By doing so, it not only fosters entrepreneurship but also harnesses local resources while preserving the country's cultural heritage. This approach helps micro-businesses gain visibility, access markets, and enhance their competitiveness, contributing to economic resilience. On the same visit, Go also personally spearheaded a relief activity for disadvantaged students in the town. He was accompanied by Governor Nina Ynares, Vice Governor Reynaldo "Junrey" Henson San Juan Jr., and Mayor Sidney Soriano, among others. Already considered an adopted son of CALABARZON region through a resolution signed by four provincial governors in 2019, Go thanked the local government of Morong as he was also recognized as an adopted son of the municipality through a resolution prepared by the Sangguniang Bayan. The local government cited that the senator has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the welfare and development of Morong remain at the forefront of his agenda, marking a notable impact on the community's advancement. "Nais kong magpahayag ng aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga opisyal at mamamayan ng Morong, Rizal, sa pagbibigay sa akin ng napakalaking karangalan. Ang pagiging adopted son ng Morong ay nagbibigay sa akin ng karagdagang inspirasyon at lakas upang lalo pang pagbutihin ang aking paglilingkod sa abot ng aking makakaya -- hindi lamang sa inyong mahal na bayan kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa," he said.