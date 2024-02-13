PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 11, 2024 Bong Go pursues strengthening health services in grassroots as Binalbagan town in Negros Occidental groundbreaks its own Super Health Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his optimism for Negros Occidental's health sector as he lauded the local government of Binalbagan town, led by Mayor Alejandro Mirasol, for the successful groundbreaking of its Super Health Center in Barangay San Jose on Thursday, February 8. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has been advocating for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide to bring government medical services closer to the people particularly in grassroots communities. The Senator credited the Department of Health and the local government of Binalbagan and Mayor Mirasol for their efforts and commitment to improving the well-being of their constituents. He emphasized the significance of such projects, especially after the global pandemic, which has underscored the importance of robust healthcare systems in the grassroots. Go's Malasakit Team joined the groundbreaking and distributed grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to some residents in the area. Establishing the Super Health Center in Binalbagan is part of a broader initiative to ensure that high-quality healthcare services are accessible to more Filipinos, particularly those in rural and underserved areas. These centers are designed to offer a wide range of medical services, thereby reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for healthcare. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 31 in Negros Occidental alone. "Ang kagandahan nito early detection at magagamit ito sa pagbigay ng primary care at pagkokonsulta, and it will help decongest the hospital dahil pwede na pong gamutin dito. At ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas. Ilalagay nila sa isang barangay kung saan po'y makaka-access 'yung mga kababayan natin," Go explained. Furthermore, Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for more legislative measures and programs to bolster the health sector. Recognizing the adverse effects of the global pandemic, he stressed the necessity of being one step ahead in healthcare preparedness and infrastructure development. Go then encouraged the community to take advantage of the medical-related support available at the Malasakit Center in the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program after he witnessed disadvantaged Filipinos' struggles in settling their hospital bills. He successfully pushed for the passage of Republic Act 11463, which he principally sponsored and authored in 2019. According to DOH, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped around ten million Filipinos with their medical expenses. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. Go also played a pivotal role in sponsoring legislation establishing the Bacolod City General Hospital. This law was officially signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2021. Understanding the importance of a robust approach to public health emergencies, Go highlighted the reintroduction of his twin bills focused on establishing the Philippine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP). "Dapat po palagi tayong handa. Lagi ko pong sinasabi na dapat maging one-step ahead tayo sa kahit na anumang sakuna. Nakita naman po natin ang dinulot ng COVID-19 sa ating bansa. Mas mabuti na handa tayo. Mas mabuti nga makagawa tayo ng sarili nating bakuna para hindi tayo umaasa sa ibang bansa," Go previously said.