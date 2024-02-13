PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 11, 2024 Bong Go maintains commitment to bolstering livelihood sector as he gives assistance to displaced workers in Zamboanga City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team provided aid to displaced workers in Zamboanga City at WMSU Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 6. The 450 displaced workers received snacks, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select bicycle, shoes, and mobile phone recipients. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation and committed to extending livelihood support as part of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program to qualified recipients. Go commended the DOLE for effectively implementing various assistance programs to support individuals whose jobs have been impacted by crises. He likewise maintained his support for collaborative efforts in addressing the needs of the economically challenged community. To promote inclusive development and economic recovery, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to create a system that offers temporary jobs to qualified individuals from economically disadvantaged families in rural areas. This bill proposes the establishment of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE. If enacted into law, the primary objective of REAP is to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go mentioned that Malasakit Centers are located at Zamboanga City Medical Center, Mindanao Central Sanitarium and General Hospital, and Labuan General Hospital. The Malasakit Centers program, initiated by Go in 2018, was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a legislation he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. To date, 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped around ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). "Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno, ang Philhealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD, tutulungan kayo sa babayaran sa inyong pagpapaospital," explained Go. The senator also supported the DOH initiative to build more Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide from 2022 to 2024. In the city alone, three Super Health Centers are funded. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of a multipurpose building that will be turned into a sub-national laboratory capacity building for serology and molecular testing, the construction of a children's park, and a two-story building inside Camp Navarro General Hospital.