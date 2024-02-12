Chief Choongo Elated Over CIDRZ’S USAID TBLON Project for TB Awareness Programs in His Chiefdom.

According to the World Health Organization African Region, Zambia records 59,000 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) annually, placing it among the 30 countries with the highest TB burden globally. In response to this scourge, the Ministry of Health Zambia, in collaboration with the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia through its United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ’s Tuberculosis Local Organization Network (TBLON) project, has been implementing various programs aimed at eradicating TB.

Recently, a team from the Ministry of Health and CIDRZ visited Chief Choongo’s chiefdom of the Tonga-speaking people of Monze in Southern province, where they engaged the community and conducted awareness programs to enlighten them about TBprevention, care, and treatment.

Chief Choongo appreciated the visit, stating that TB remains a pressing challenge within his chiefdom. He emphasised the critical need for concerted advocacy efforts to eradicate TB within his chiefdom and beyond. He added that with knowledge, individuals are empowered to take the necessary actions to prevent TB effectively.

The Chief, who was speaking in an interview, highlighted myths as a significant factor contributing to the high prevalence of TB, adding that sensitisation meetings were cardinal in dispelling these myths and misconceptions about TB.

In demonstrating his commitment to reducing tbtransmission in his Chiefdom, Chief Choongo announced plans to establish a task force in the chiefdom dedicated to raising TB prevention awareness and advocating for early healthcare-seeking behaviours, which remains one of the challenges in his chiefdom.

“It is common for individuals to turn to traditional remedies before seeking medical care at hospitals. Consequently, the disease would have progressed significantly by the time they seek hospital treatment,” he emphasised.

Chief Choongo explained that this trend was not only limited to TB but extends to various diseases, resulting in loss of lives.

The sensitisation campaigns about TB symptoms are central to combating and eradicating TB by 2030.