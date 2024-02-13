FEMA Remains in Illinois to Help Cook County Residents

CHICAGO – Even though Disaster Recovery Centers have closed and the deadline to apply for federal assistance has passed, FEMA is still on the ground in Illinois to help Cook County homeowners and renters recover from the Sept. 17-18, 2023 severe storms and flooding.

Stay in Touch with FEMA

FEMA Individual Assistance specialists will continue calling survivors to follow up with their applications for assistance. We might call you because we need important documents or to clarify what kinds of assistance you need. That’s why it’s important to keep your address and contact information updated. Contact us, update your information or check the status of your application one of three ways:

Log on to your account at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

If You Missed the Application Deadline

FEMA may consider a late application if extraordinary circumstances kept you from applying during the Nov. 20, 2023 to Feb. 9, 2024 application period. Just provide:

A signed letter explaining why you missed the deadline.

Supporting documentation showing proof of medical or disability issues, death of an immediate family member or other disaster-specific circumstances.

FEMA will accept late applications for an additional 60 days (until Tuesday, April 9, 2024). Include your name and the disaster number (DR-4749-IL) on all supporting documents.

Are you Prepared for the Next Disaster?

Recovering from one disaster can lead to being better prepared for the next. There are steps you can take right now to mitigate your risk. Learn more here: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_dr-4728-il_resilience_hm-nfip-resources.pdf

If you have additional questions regarding hazard mitigation or flood insurance, call 833-336-2487 or email FEMA-ILMIT@fema.dhs.gov.

Finally, visit Ready.gov, a federal website designed to prepare citizens for disasters and emergencies.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. For more information about Cook County’s ongoing recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.