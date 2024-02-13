Submit Release
FEMA Posts Public Notice for Tennessee

NASHVILLE – A public notice has been posted describing available FEMA assistance and proposed FEMA-funded actions, including activities that may affect historic properties, threatened and endangered species, critical habitat, or wetlands and floodplains in Tennessee.  

FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities via the Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs following the major disaster declaration for the Dec. 9, 2023, severe storms and tornadoes.  

The public notice is posted on FEMA’s disaster web page at fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4751-tn-public-notice-001 and on Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s web page at tn.gov/tema/news/2024/2/12/public-notice.html.

This may be the only public notice. Interested persons may obtain information about these actions or a specific project by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 4, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341-4112, or by email to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Please include in the subject line of the email, “DR-4751-TN EHAD.” Comments should be sent in writing within 30 days of the date of this notice.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA. 

