State and Claims Office Host Resource Fair on February 17 in Ledoux

SANTA FE, NM -- The State of New Mexico Disaster Case Management Team and the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate Team will host an Advocate Resource Fair in Mora on Feb. 17. The fair is open to everyone; however, it is specifically designed for people affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ledoux Volunteer Fire Dept.

The resource fair will provide an opportunity for those impacted by the fire to meet one-on-one with case management personnel and the advocate team. The fair makes it convenient to learn about the claims process and get help on a specific claim.

Here's what you can expect when visiting the resource fair:

State Disaster Case Managers (DCMs) will be on hand to provide information on local, state and federal programs that are available to people and how DCMs can support them in choosing and applying for programs to support their recovery needs.

Claims Office Advocate Team will provide support, address concerns and advocate on your behalf.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service, US Forest Service, and Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District will address burn severity maps and available resources.

You don’t need to make an appointment. You can drop in anytime and stay as long as you like at the location below.

Saturday, Feb. 17

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ledoux Volunteer Fire Dept.

1398 NM-94, Mora, NM 87732

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding and providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. The FEMA Claims Office has approved $379 million in payments, which is 71 percent of the $526 million in claims with documentation that have been submitted. Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is welcome to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermitspeak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. Follow our Facebook page at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice/ and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements.