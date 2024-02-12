Governor appoints Michael Coleman  as new Director of Communications

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday announced the appointment of her new Director of Communications, Michael Coleman.

“I have known Michael professionally for more than 20 years, and I look forward to working with him in his new role to advance communications around the historic work of this administration,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I want to thank outgoing Director of Communications Maddy Hayden for her years of service in my administration – I know she will be exceptional in her next endeavor.”

Coleman has more than two decades of reporting experience, including 18 years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for the Albuquerque Journal.

Coleman most recently served as the lead editorial writer for the Austin American-Statesman, where his editorial about the Uvalde school massacre was included in a series honored as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in public service.

He also served as the communications director for Public Citizen’s Texas office in Austin, where he led strategic messaging and media relations on a range of issues including environmental and climate policy, voting rights, firearms and consumer protection initiatives.

Coleman will replace Maddy Hayden, who will stay on at the Governor’s Office until mid-March to ensure a smooth transition.

His first day is Monday, February 12.