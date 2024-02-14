Smoothstack Announces Nine Training Courses Have Been Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

Smoothstack provides customized hire-train-deploy (HTD) workforce solutions

Smoothstack developers can now earn up to 49 credits towards a college degree

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leading HTD (Hire-Train-Deploy) provider, today announced that the American Council on Education (ACE) Learning Evaluations has evaluated and recommended college credit for nine of its courses. Now, aspiring software engineers who complete Smoothstack’s training and apprenticeship program can receive up to 49 college credits for their experience in the following courses:

• Analytics and Insights Engineering

• Cloud Data Platform Engineering

• DevOps and DevSecOps

• Full Stack Java

• High-Performance Computing

• Machine Learning Operations Engineering

• MuleSoft Engineering

• Salesforce Platform Developer

• ServiceNow Developer

“Smoothstack's commitment to excellence is evident in the recognition of nine of our courses by the American Council on Education. This endorsement validates the rigorous nature of our training programs and underscores our dedication to nurturing top-tier talent for the tech industry,” said Boris Kuiper, COO, Smoothstack.

ACE Learning Evaluations helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit. For more information, visit the ACE Learning Evaluations website at www.acenet.edu/credit.

Smoothstack offers a total of nine courses that have been recommended for college credit by ACE Learning Evaluations. For more information on the nine courses recommended for college credit by ACE Learning Evaluations, visit Smoothstack’s page on the ACE National Guide website.

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation’s higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.