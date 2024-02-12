Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,330 in the last 365 days.

Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 13 to Appoint Advisory Commission on Policing Members and Vote on Zoning Measures to Streamline Certain Regulatory Processes for Businesses

MARYLAND, December 2 - Also on Feb. 13: New legislation to be introduced that would align operating hours for hookah lounges and smoke and vape shops with establishments where alcohol is consumed to promote public safety and to create Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 1:15 p.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presentation, led by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Elrich, recognizing Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month.

The ad hoc Executive Director Recruitment Committee is scheduled to meet in a proposed closed session at 10:30 a.m. under Maryland Code, General Provisions Article, Section 3-305(b)(1)(i). The topic is the appointment of an employee over whom the Council has jurisdiction.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below. 

You just read:

Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 13 to Appoint Advisory Commission on Policing Members and Vote on Zoning Measures to Streamline Certain Regulatory Processes for Businesses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more