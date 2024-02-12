Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 13 to Appoint Advisory Commission on Policing Members and Vote on Zoning Measures to Streamline Certain Regulatory Processes for Businesses

MARYLAND, December 2 - Also on Feb. 13: New legislation to be introduced that would align operating hours for hookah lounges and smoke and vape shops with establishments where alcohol is consumed to promote public safety and to create Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund Commission

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 1:15 p.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation presentation, led by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Elrich, recognizing Teen Dating Violence Prevention Month.

The ad hoc Executive Director Recruitment Committee is scheduled to meet in a proposed closed session at 10:30 a.m. under Maryland Code, General Provisions Article, Section 3-305(b)(1)(i). The topic is the appointment of an employee over whom the Council has jurisdiction.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.