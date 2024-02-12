Submit Release
Inslee statement on 50th anniversary of the Boldt decision

WASHINGTON, February 12 - Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement on today’s 50th anniversary of the Boldt decision in U.S. v. Washington, which reaffirmed Tribes’ treaty-reserved rights to fish in their usual and accustomed places.

“This landmark decision set forth a path of state-tribal collaboration and co-management of fisheries resources in our state. Rather than being pitted against one another, Tribes and the state government have since collaborated on nation-leading efforts to save our iconic salmon. The history of this case provides many lessons that should be taught continually. Most importantly, it teaches that we as Washingtonians are always capable of doing better, and we are more likely to succeed when we work together for a more just society.”

