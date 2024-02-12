Cost Share Funding Available for Agricultural and Forestry Businesses

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the third round of funding for the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share program. FARM will provide financial assistance to agricultural, food, forestry, and nonprofit agricultural entities in Tennessee.

"Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group allocated funds to invigorate rural economies and fuel the state’s overall economy,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. "This funding will uphold agriculture and forestry as the top industries in Tennessee and go a long way to secure the success of farming and forestry operations."

Applications are accepted online from March 1 until March 31, 2024.

The FARM cost share program will fund projects that promote stabilizing and strengthening the supply chain to prevent future challenges. Businesses that receive financial assistance from the FARM program are not required to repay the funds. Funding is disbursed on a reimbursement basis.

TDA will conduct a webinar on Feb. 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. CST with information on the FARM program, the eligibility guidelines, the program timeline, and the application process. There is no charge to attend but registration is required at hornellp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-yglwXDETzyibevilmnD-A#/registration

FARM cost share details can be found online at www.tn.gov/FARM. Contact TDA’s Business Development Division at business.development@tn.gov with questions.