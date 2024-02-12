Enlight to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Monday, February 26, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, before market open on Monday, February 26, 2024.



Conference Call Information

Enlight will host a conference call to review its financial results and business outlook on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Management will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register to join by conference call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIed62b0d5cf024de09257715b035083b9

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

Webcast

Please register and join by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eb2fvjtp

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors/.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at enlightenergy.co.il.

Investor Contact

Yonah Weisz

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

investors@enlightenergy.co.il