ResMed’s New AirCurve™ 11 Bilevel Devices Enable Healthcare Providers to Make Informed Decisions about Care, Deliver Personalized Support, and Drive Positive Therapy Outcomes for Patients with Sleep Apnea

Enhances availability of device therapy options, particularly for those who struggle with single pressure PAP therapy



Part of Air11 Solutions, key features include Care Check-in, Personal Therapy Assistant, among others to provide support to patients and insights to clinicians and providers when used with AirView and myAir app

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) launched today its AirCurve 11 series devices, the company’s newest bilevel devices that use two levels of support, inspiratory positive airway pressure (IPAP) and expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), combined with digital technology to make it easier for healthcare providers to treat sleep apnea and to help patients start and stay on therapy. AirCurve 11 devices are built on ResMed’s market-leading AirSense 11 platform and enhance the suite of offerings available for healthcare providers and clinicians when determining the best care for sleep apnea patients.

Addressing the challenges that some patients have adapting to CPAP therapy, the AirCurve 11 VAuto is a bilevel PAP device designed to improve comfort and help compliance by providing a higher pressure during inhalation and a lower pressure during exhalation. This design allows the device to align more closely with the patient’s natural breathing pattern.

The AirCurve11 ASV1, ResMed’s new adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) device, makes therapy feel like the patient’s own breath – which is critical for patients who present with central sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, mixed apneas or periodic breathing. These patients often find that standard therapies are often unable to fully normalize their breathing. The ASVAuto algorithm tracks 13 points on every breath cycle 50 times per second, using each patient’s unique minute ventilation target and respiratory rate to deliver therapy that stabilizes ventilation. Continuously monitoring the shape of the patient’s breath informs the algorithm at what points trigger and cycle are occurring, and the length of inspiration.

“Patient care is our top priority, and that includes their comfort and compliance with PAP therapy,” said ResMed Chief Medical Officer Carlos M. Nunez, M.D. “We’ve seen patient compliance improve from 70% to 87%2 through the use of coaching features and the ability to track and view their nightly sleep data via MyAir™ and AirView™, so we’ve incorporated these digital health applications into the new AirCurve11 series to enable maximum comfort and support throughout the therapy experience.”

Delivering next-level support for patients and providers, the AirCurve11 series has been designed with a powerful combination of features and settings, including:

Integrated cellular and bluetooth communication enables secure and automated data transmission to the cloud for access in AirView and myAir.

Integrated heated humidifier can be automatically controlled through the Climate Control feature or manually set by the user.

Over-the-Air updates delivers software and new digital features directly to the device.

myAir 3 , a patient engagement app that tracks sleep and therapy progress with a daily sleep score, now with support for bilevel patients.

, a patient engagement app that tracks sleep and therapy progress with a daily sleep score, now with support for bilevel patients. AirView, a secure, cloud-based system that helps providers monitor and manage patients’ therapy remotely, enabling an informed pathway to optimal care.

Personal Therapy Assistant via myAir, which offers interactive voice-guided instructions and videos to help guide patients through equipment setup.

Care Check-In periodically prompts patients with questions specific to bilevel therapy goals.





“Our approach to product development is predicated on always doing what is in the best interest of patients,” said Chief Product Officer Justin Leong. "This culture of customer-centricity fuels our passion for delivering products like the AirCurve 11 that empower people with the ability to better care for their sleep apnea from the comfort of their own homes.”

AirCurve 11 is available in the U.S., with other countries to follow, and is compatible with all ResMed masks. To learn more about AirCurve 11, visit https://resmed.com/AC11 or speak with your healthcare provider.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

+1 858.289.7272

news@resmed.com

+1 858.836.5000

investorrelations@resmed.com

1 ASV therapy is contraindicated in patients with chronic, symptomatic heart failure (NYHA 2-4) with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF ≤ 45%) and moderate to severe predominant central sleep apnea.

2 Malhotra A et al. "Patient Engagement Using New Technology to Improve Adherence to Positive Airway Pressure Therapy" CHEST 2018

3 The myAir™ app is available in English and Spanish in the US and in English and French in Canada. Some features of myAir™ are only available in the myAir™ app and with Air11™ devices.