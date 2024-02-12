Andrew Peller Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Dividend

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (the “Company”) announced today that it has approved a quarterly common share dividend of $0.0615 per Class A Share and $0.0535 per Class B Share to be paid on April 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024. The Company has consistently paid common share dividends since 1979 and has increased dividends eight times over the last ten years, most recently in fiscal 2022. The Company currently designates all dividends paid as “eligible dividends” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) unless indicated otherwise.



About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company’s award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

