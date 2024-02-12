Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2024

Milwaukee, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  January   YTD - January Beginning
Inventory
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Jan 2024
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 5,941 8,014 -25.9   5,941 8,014 -25.9 90,475
  40 < 100 HP 3,222 3,769 -14.5   3,222 3,769 -14.5 38,351
  100+ HP 1,515 1,833 -17.3   1,515 1,833 -17.3 10,323
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 10,678 13,616 -21.6   10,678 13,616 -21.6 139,149
4WD Farm Tractors 221 218 1.4   221 218 1.4 589
Total Farm Tractors 10,899 13,834 -21.2   10,899 13,834 -21.2 139,738
Self-Prop Combines 451 474 -4.9   451 474 -4.9 1,303

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statsticsdepartment@aem.org

