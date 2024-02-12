AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2024

January YTD - January Beginning

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Jan 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 5,941 8,014 -25.9 5,941 8,014 -25.9 90,475 40 < 100 HP 3,222 3,769 -14.5 3,222 3,769 -14.5 38,351 100+ HP 1,515 1,833 -17.3 1,515 1,833 -17.3 10,323 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 10,678 13,616 -21.6 10,678 13,616 -21.6 139,149 4WD Farm Tractors 221 218 1.4 221 218 1.4 589 Total Farm Tractors 10,899 13,834 -21.2 10,899 13,834 -21.2 139,738 Self-Prop Combines 451 474 -4.9 451 474 -4.9 1,303

Milwaukee, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

