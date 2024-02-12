Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,306 in the last 365 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced fourth quarter 2023 net income of $2,437,000, or $0.54 per share, compared to net income of $3,584,000, or $0.79 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Southern earned $10,905,000, or $2.40 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $13,491,000, or $2.97 per share, for the same period a year ago.   

Consolidated assets at December 31, 2023 totaled $1.41 billion compared to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loans grew 16.9%, from December 31, 2022 levels of $886.6 million to $1.04 billion. Deposits totaled $1.16 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $66.9 million or 6.1%, as compared to December 31, 2022.  

John Waldron, President and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We had a solid year despite the challenging rate environment and higher deposit costs. Overhead increased in part due to higher FTE counts associated with our recent expansion.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,697,000, or 1.13% of loans at December 31, 2023 compared to $9,588,000, or 1.08% of loans at December 31, 2022. Net loan losses totaled $15,000 for 2023, compared to $7,000 for 2022. Asset quality remains strong with loan delinquencies totaling just 0.10% of gross loans at December 31, 2023. During 2023, the Bank recognized a $950,000 provision for credit losses, primarily due to loan growth. This compares with a $275,000 provision for credit losses recognized for 2022.

The annualized return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 0.80% and 1.10%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.94% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 15.68% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was 3.16% and 3.36%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 15 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to- sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

  December 31,
2023
   December 31,
2022
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,620   $ 77,255  
Federal funds sold   1,468     253  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   169,740     178,154  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   61,600     69,661  
Loans held for sale   169     -  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,697 - 2023 ($9,588 – 2022)   1,024,720     877,038  
Premises and equipment, net   23,114     16,545  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   22,472     18,124  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   147     183  
Other assets   26,323     25,888  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,414,795   $ 1,276,523  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits :            
Non-interest bearing $ 226,178   $ 268,704  
Interest bearing   931,793     822,347  
Total deposits   1,157,971     1,091,051  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   1,738     11,179  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   15,703     13,545  
Other borrowings   106,900     40,000  
Subordinated debentures   34,653     34,584  
Total liabilities   1,316,965     1,190,359  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,533,637 shares in 2023  (4,519,179 shares in 2022)   11,330     11,294  
Additional paid-in capital   13,126     14,066  
Retained earnings   89,808     82,705  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (16,434 )   (21,901 )
Total shareholders’ equity   97,830     86,164  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,414,795   $ 1,276,523  


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,		  
  2023   2022   2023   2022  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 15,308   $ 10,802   $ 54,887   $ 36,583  
Federal funds sold and deposits with other banks   766     490     3,125     1,249  
Securities:                        
Taxable   1,635     1,527     6,291     4,948  
Tax-exempt   304     401     1,265     1,354  
Total interest income   18,013     13,220     65,568     44,134  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   6,078     2,045     20,593     4,118  
Other   1,606     555     4,995     1,914  
Total interest expense   7,684     2,600     25,588     6,032  
Net interest income   10,329     10,620     39,980     38,102  
Provision for credit losses   -     275     950     275  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   10,329     10,345     39,030     37,827  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   422     401     1,670     1,516  
Trust fees   632     589     2,419     2,264  
Net losses on securities   -     (666 )   -     (666 )
Net gains on loan sales   119     41     305     606  
Earnings on life insurance assets   161     125     617     472  
Gain from life insurance   -     747     -     747  
ATM and debit card fee income   447     430     1,786     1,749  
Other   296     138     941     692  
Total non-interest income   2,077     1,805     7,738     7,380  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   5,836     5,162     20,586     18,134  
Occupancy, net   416     431     1,813     1,675  
Equipment   385     340     1,449     1,294  
Printing, postage and supplies   118     106     437     413  
Telecommunication expenses   109     63     376     303  
Professional and outside services   770     450     2,243     1,742  
Software maintenance   608     491     2,247     1,911  
ATM expenses   201     208     803     755  
Other   940     793     3,466     2,907  
Total non-interest expense   9,383     8,044     33,420     29,134  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,023     4,106     13,348     16,073  
Federal income tax provision   586     522     2,443     2,582  
NET INCOME $ 2,437   $ 3,584   $ 10,905   $ 13,491  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.54   $ 0.79   $ 2.40   $ 2.98  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.54     0.79     2.40     2.97  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.14     0.13     0.56     0.52   

CONTACT:
John H. Castle, Chairman
(517) 279-5500

Primary Logo

You just read:

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more