Officer Involved Critical Incident in Lafayette County, Wis.

SHULLSBURG, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the City of Shullsburg, Wis. that occurred on the early morning of Monday, February 12, 2024.

At approximately 1:06 a.m., Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a subject acting erratically on West Water Street near North Iowa Street in the City of Shullsburg, Wis. Two Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies and one Darlington police officer responded.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located a subject yelling and wandering in the street. Law enforcement made contact with the subject who physically resisted. Law enforcement deployed non-lethal means that were unsuccessful in an attempt to subdue the subject. The subject ran from law enforcement who eventually detained the subject. The subject continued to physically resist law enforcement. The subject became distressed, and law enforcement provided life saving measures. Law enforcement requested emergency medical services (EMS), who responded to the scene. The subject was transported to a local hospital where the subject was later pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from Darlington Police Department and the two Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

The involved law enforcement were wearing body cameras during the incident. Both Darlington Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office have squad cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Shullsburg Police Department, Lafayette County Coroner’s Office, Lafayette County EMS, Shullsburg EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lafayette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.