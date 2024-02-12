Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 12, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 12 include the following:

Tuesday, February 13 at 12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel’s Annual Industry Awards Luncheon, Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, Grand Ballroom, Two Grasslawn Avenue, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Wednesday, February 14 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3690, ESG Pension Protection Act, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, February 14 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the S.C. Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency Greenville, Main Ballroom, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, February 14 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend an economic development announcement, Greenville County Square, 301 University Ridge, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, February 15 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Scout Motors Groundbreaking, 501 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, S.C

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for February 5, 2024, included:

Monday, February 5

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Call with a federal agency.

2:30 PM: Call with a member of the United States Senate.

5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a reception hosted by the University of South Carolina, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, February 6

9:45 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the ZF Gray Court Expansion Announcement and Celebration of Flex Manufacturing Facility, ZF Gray Court Facility, 2846 Old Laurens Road, Gray Court, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a local official.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, February 7

10:15 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the SCbio 2024 Conference, Hyatt Regency Greenville, Main Ballroom, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:45 PM: Meeting with a local official.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, February 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Joan McCraw, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Media interview.