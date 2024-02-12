Submit Release
Two Fey traffic safety bills advance to the Senate

OLYMPIA—Two traffic safety bills, both sponsored by Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma), have passed out of the House and will now be under consideration in the Senate. 

The first, House Bill 2357, known as the Washington State Patrol trooper retention bill, adds to the work Fey did last year with House Bill 1638 (law since last May) that aims to recruit more young people into working for the Washington State Patrol from other state and local agencies. This bill, however, wants to retain those already with the agency—especially those close to retirement—with monetary incentives. 

“WSP troopers achieving 26 or more years of commissioned service will be eligible for these bonuses,” said Fey. 

HB 2357 passed off the House floor unanimously today.

The second, House Bill 2356, concerns the use of speed safety camera systems within construction zones on our state highways. “The point of using these cameras is to crack down on speeding, which is sadly the second-most common risk factor of fatal crashes in Washington,” said Fey. “This piece of legislation will give added protection to construction workers on our roads and encourage drivers to slow down and drive cautiously in these work areas.” 

HB 2356 passed off the House floor unanimously on Feb. 8. 


