Podcast: Informal apprenticeships and the future of work

Millions of young people in the developing world acquire skills through apprenticeships in the informal economy and in many countries, greatly outnumber youth acquiring skills through formal technical and vocational education and training. A new ILO labour standard on quality apprenticeships has focused attention on the need to upgrade training and learning. In this podcast, Yasser Ali, technical specialist on skills development explains what needs to be done to strengthen apprenticeships in the informal economy.

This podcast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Guest

Technical specialist on skills development