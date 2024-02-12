Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,305 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: Informal apprenticeships and the future of work

Millions of young people in the developing world acquire skills through apprenticeships in the informal economy and in many countries, greatly outnumber youth acquiring skills through formal technical and vocational education and training. A new ILO labour standard on quality apprenticeships has focused attention on the need to upgrade training and learning. In this podcast, Yasser Ali, technical specialist on skills development explains what needs to be done to strengthen apprenticeships in the informal economy.

This podcast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Guest

Yasser Ali
Technical specialist on skills development

You just read:

Podcast: Informal apprenticeships and the future of work

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more