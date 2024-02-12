February 12 - County Clerks Begin Mailing Ballots for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election

State of Colorado

News Release

Denver, February 12, 2024 - Starting today, Colorado County Clerks may begin mailing ballots for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

“County clerks are sending primary ballots this week,” said Secretary Griswold. “There is still time to register to vote if you have not already, and I encourage every eligible person to do so.”

Coloradans who are affiliated with a major party - Republican or Democratic - by today will receive only the ballot of the party with which they are affiliated. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Voters affiliated with a minor party in Colorado will not receive a ballot during the 2024 Presidential Primary. Today is the last day for eligible voters to affiliate or change their affiliation to vote in a specific major party’s Presidential Primary Election.

County Clerks must mail ballots by Friday, February 16 to active registered voters for the Presidential Primary Election. Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through February 26 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After February 26, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in-person at a voting center until 7:00 PM on Election Day.

Several candidates on the Republican Party Presidential Primary Election ballot have publicly suspended their campaigns since the ballot was certified on January 5. At the time of this publication, those candidates include Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Marianne Williamson on the Democratic Party Presidential Primary ballot has also publicly suspended her campaign. These candidates have not filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office to formally withdraw their names from the ballot.

Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et. al., which concerns whether Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the Colorado Presidential Primary Ballot, has not yet been decided by the United States Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Mr. Trump, votes for the former president will be counted. If the Supreme Court rules against Mr. Trump, votes for the former president will not be counted.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by February 26 to ensure it is received by their county election official by March 5. After February 26, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, will be available from 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Important upcoming dates for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election in Colorado