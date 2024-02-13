Therapy Brands Appoints Justin Steinman as Chief Marketing Officer
I am excited to join Therapy Brands at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. Mental health awareness and access to care have never been more important.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapy Brands, the leading provider of software for mental health professionals, today announced the appointment of Justin Steinman as Chief Marketing Officer. Steinman will lead product marketing, demand generation, corporate marketing, and customer engagement initiatives for the company.
“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to Therapy Brands as our Chief Marketing Officer,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer at Therapy Brands. “His proven track record as a strategic marketing leader, paired with his deep understanding of SaaS and healthcare, will be a great asset to Therapy Brands. I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate the growth of our business.”
Steinman joins Therapy Brands from Definitive Healthcare, where he served as the Chief Marketing Officer and helped take the company public on the Nasdaq stock exchange. At Definitive Healthcare, Steinman was responsible for the strategy, development, and execution of all aspects of marketing and communications. Previously, he served as Vice President and Head of Product and Solutions Management for Aetna, a CVS Company. Prior to Aetna, he held numerous roles, including Chief Marketing Officer at GE Healthcare IT and Vice President of Global Product Marketing at Novell.
“I am excited to join Therapy Brands at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Steinman. “Mental health awareness and access to care have never been more important. Therapy Brands is a leader in providing the software tools that mental health providers of all sizes – from the one-person practice up to the largest behavioral health clinics – require to best serve their patients. I can’t wait to jump in and tell more people about the story of Therapy Brands and the value that we deliver.”
Steinman received an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and History from Dartmouth College.
About Therapy Brands
Therapy Brands is the leading provider of software for mental health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments. Learn more at www.therapybrands.com.
