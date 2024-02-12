Secretary of State Wes Allen Reminds Alabamians to Register to Vote before the Primary Election

Secretary of State Wes Allen wants to remind Alabama citizens that there is one week left to register to vote before the 2024 Primary Election.

“As Secretary of State, I want to encourage all eligible Alabama citizens to register to vote and to exercise this constitutional right,” said Secretary Allen. “Voter participation in safe, secure, and transparent elections is critical to the success of our state.”

Eligible Alabama citizens must register to vote by Monday, February 19, 2024 to vote in the March 5, 2024 Primary Election. Electronic voter registration may be completed by visiting https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote.

The deadline to turn in a physical voter registration form to your county Board of Registrars is Friday, February 16, 2024. The deadline to postmark a voter registration form is Saturday, February 17, 2024.

To be eligible to vote in Alabama, one must be a citizen of the United States, reside in Alabama, and be 18 years old on or before election day. One must not be barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction or have been judged “mentally incompetent” by a court of law.

On election day, polls will be open 7 am to 7 pm. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification when voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

For questions about registering to vote in Alabama, please call the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office at 334-242-7210 or your local county Board of Registrars.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s headshot: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*County Boards of Registrars contact information: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/board-of-registrars-all-counties

*2024 Election Administration Calendar: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/election-2024/2024AdminCalendar.pdf

*Disqualifying felony convictions: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/voter-pdfs/Updated%20Version%20of%20Moral%20Turpitude%20Crimes.pdf

*Learn more about photo voter ID requirements or get your free photo voter ID: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/photo-voter-id