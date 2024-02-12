MEDIA ADVISORY: Families & Advocates Announce Court Action as Ford Government Grants New Long-Term Care Licenses to Corporations with Hideous Records

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Far from the stronger accountability promised after horrific conditions were exposed by the military in long-term care, the Ford government has decided to reward the worst of the long-term care chain companies by approving a new 30-year license and proposal to expand operations at the Orchard Villa site. The Ontario Health Coalition, together with the daughter of a man who perished in the home will announce a new court action regarding the government’s failure to live up to their obligations to protect residents from companies that do not provide safe and adequate care.



When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. Where: Goldblatt Partners Law Firm, 20 Dundas Street West, 10th floor boardroom. Who: Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition Cathy Parkes, one of the families of Orchard Villa Steven Shrybman, lawyer

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition, cell 416-230-6402.