The Sweetest Fashion Experience Teaching Girls to Design Tees for Cause Launches
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created This Tee is Good; a meaningful fashion design learning experience teaching girls sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.
On the sweet fashion learning experience, exceptionally talented girls; are paired with a passionate fashion design expert, and mentor who teaches how to design a sweet tee for a cause.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "This meaningful experience will change her life for GOOD!"
Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos created Girls Design Tomorrow; the sweetest leadership development program for exceptionally talented pre-teens to discover passion, purpose, and play thru creative self-expression and meaningful experiences. Girls who successfully complete the fashion learning experience; can land paid design gigs for sweet causes.
Carlos Cymerman, "Imagine what life would be like; if your daughter could create sweet Tee designs that make a positive impact; and transform the community for GOOD!"
This Tee is Good is a meaningful mentoring learning experience for sweet talented girls who love fashion; created by Carlos Cymerman and inspired by 14 year old girl BooksandLooks. On the sweet fashion design experience, Recruiting for Good sponsors and hires a fashion design teacher to mentor and help girl design a Tee for a Cause. Once the design is done, Recruiting for Good sponsors 25 Tees to be printed and gifted to the girl. Tees are made of recycled fabric. The mentoring experience is perfectly designed for exceptionally talented and passionate middle school girls. www.ThisTeeisGood.com For Me, You & The World Too!
Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play
'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfil
BooksandLooks created a sweet Fashion Music video to celebrate Fashion Tee Design and host a Sweet Grad Party for her friends. Recruiting for Good sponsored it!