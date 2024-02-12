East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) Takes a Break in 2024, Evolving into a New Community-Built Conference in Late 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The East Coast Game Conference (ECGC), the premier gathering of video game professionals on the East Coast, has announced that it will not be taking place in 2024. However, this move marks a pivotal moment for the conference as its organizers partner with the community to evolve ECGC into a new and exciting event slated for late 2025.



Founded nearly two decades ago, ECGC and its predecessor DGXpo have served as a beacon for industry professionals, indie developers, colleges, and universities, providing networking opportunities, collaboration, and professional development. The conference routinely hosts prominent and local game developers, such as Epic Games, Insomniac Games, Funcom, Red Storm Entertainment, and Squanch Games. With its rich history spanning numerous successful editions, ECGC has consistently delivered engaging programs tailored to the needs of video game developers. Since its inception, the conference has grown in size to attract attendees from across the globe who seek to immerse themselves in the latest industry trends and innovations.

"ECGC has a well-deserved reputation as a simultaneously welcoming and ambitious conference. It offers quality content presented by experts from around the world in an atmosphere that is friendly and accessible to game developers at any stage in their careers." Richard Dansky, Franchise Narrative Director for Hunt: Showdown at Crytek and former Central Clancy Writer for Ubisoft/Red Storm Entertainment

Over the years, ECGC has featured esteemed keynote speakers from various gaming industry sectors, including luminaries such as John Romero, Sergey Galyonkin, Warren Spector, and Mike Laidlaw. These keynote addresses have served as highlights of the conference, offering valuable insights and inspiration to attendees.

“ECGC’s concept was to capture a large, diverse range of professionals from the industry to share expertise, network with colleagues, and build their careers. Looking back on its influence in the local area, it successfully achieved those goals! ECGC’s impact is even more evident as we witness local community growth and industry leaders coming together to breathe new life into the event.” Eric Peterson, Head of Studio NC, Funcom

The decision to take a break in 2024 comes as ECGC undergoes a strategic transformation, paving the way for a reimagined conference experience in late 2025. Showrunners have described the effort to evolve the conference as a partnership with local companies, undertaken in cooperation with communities across the southeast. While details about the future of ECGC are still forthcoming, organizers have promised that the changes will affect every facet of the conference, including its name, date, and programming. In addition to evolving into a new format, ECGC aims to incorporate innovative features that will elevate the attendee experience.

"The Raleigh area is one of the richest and fastest growing video game hubs in the world. I’m super excited to see how this new format will elevate the area even further while providing a much-needed resource convenient to both North America and Europe.” Matt Schembari, CEO of Lightforge Games

For the latest updates and developments regarding the future of ECGC, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official ECGC website at www.ecgconf.com . As anticipation builds for the next chapter of this beloved conference, numerous stakeholders across the game, film, television, and music industries in the southeast eagerly await what promises to be a groundbreaking event.

About ECGC

