Families throughout B.C. will have access to free activities from Feb. 16-19 in their communities to celebrate and spend time with loved ones.

“People all over B.C. are planning to celebrate Family Day with a special activity,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “It’s important British Columbians have a great selection of inclusive, meaningful experiences in their communities where cost is not a barrier.”

The Province provided $250,000 in annual grants to community-based and Indigenous organizations for programs this year. The funding is administered by the BC Museums Association and BC Recreation and Parks Association.

Events include virtual and in-person events, such as hikes, skating and swimming, as well as arts and culture activities, performances and crafts. A list of Family Day events can be found on the BC Recreation and Parks Association and the BC Museums Association’s websites.

Quick Facts:

B.C. will celebrate its 12th-annual Family Day on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Since 2014, government has provided annual funding of between $250,000 and $350,000 to support Family Day activities throughout B.C.

Government has provided $250,000 in funding: $75,000 is allocated to the BC Museums Association and $175,000 to the BC Recreation and Parks Association.

Learn More:

BC Family Day: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/bc-family-day

BC Recreation and Parks Association: https://www.bcrpa.bc.ca/everything-else/bc-family-day/2024fdactivities/

BC Museum Association: https://museum.bc.ca/family-day-activities/

Royal BC Museum: : https://www.royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/visit/events/calendar/event/family-day-2024 (can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com)

Chinese Canadian Museum: https://www.chinesecanadianmuseum.ca/programs/family-day-2024-vancouver (can01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com)