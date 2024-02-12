AMY DUMENY NAMED ADMINISTRATIVE DIRECTOR FOR MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

February 12, 2024

Hallowell, Maine-Amy Dumeny has been named Administrative Director of the Maine Public Utilities Commission, effective Monday, February 12, 2024.

"Amy brings a deep commitment to public service as well as a strong background in finance, budgeting, operations, and human resources," said Philip L. Bartlett II, Chair of the Commission. We were pleased to find such a strong candidate so familiar with and passionate about the Commission's work to join our leadership team.

Amy has been with the Commission since 2020, serving as Assistant Administrative Director, overseeing the Commissions budget and finances as well as all human resources functions. She has served the State of Maine since 2008 in various roles, including Business Operations Manager with the Department of Marine Resources and Budget Analyst, Financial Analyst and Senior Staff Accountant with the Department of Financial and Administrative Services.

Amy holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting and Philosophy, from Saint Josephs College.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov