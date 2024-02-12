Submit Release
DMV News You Can Use for January/February 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

On behalf of Team DMV, I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year! 2024 promises to be a busy year at DC DMV as we continue to streamline customer transactions and introduce new initiatives to better serve District residents, while remaining focused on public safety. It's going to be an exciting year!

During the winter season, there will be increased chances for inclement weather. Please read this month's #VisionZeroDC article below for helpful winter weather tips. 

February is Black History Month! Throughout the month, check out our social media channels as we'll be highlighting prominent African Americans, who have made great achievements and contributions to the automotive industry.

Finally, your feedback is important to us so please join us for DC DMV's Live Chat the first Thursday of each month. We will be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12 p.m.  

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

