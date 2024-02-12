Verizon customers used 52.34 TB of data in and around Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII

Testing1 shows users experienced significantly better performance on Verizon than the competition

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers shared the championship game’s biggest moments, consuming a record amount of data on Verizon’s network in and around Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Game Day Facts

On game day, Verizon fans used 52.34 TB of data in and around the stadium, the equivalent of playing HD video continuously for 3.3 years.

The data usage by Verizon customers was up 9.4% over the 47.8 TB used at Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

Verizon customers benefited from super-fast speeds in the stadium 1 : Peak: Download speed 4,404 Mbps, Upload speed 671 Mbps Median: Download speed 2,704 Mbps, Upload speed 138 Mbps Verizon users experienced 3.8x faster download speeds and 3.1x faster uploads than the competition!

: 50.5% of the 61,629 attendees used Verizon’s network.

The biggest spikes of wireless data usage occurred during: Kickoff Halftime show

70% of customers were using 5G UltraWideband, up from 63% last year.

Verizon’s team of 65 engineers staffed Verizon’s two remote Network Command Centers 24x7 to help ensure a reliable network experience for fans, first responders and public safety teams. An additional 23 Test Force Engineers were working in and around the Stadium.

“We know that connection is essential to the fan experience and network usage during Super Bowl LVIII clearly indicates that we are creating a superior network experience for our customers,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Networks & Technology. “I want to thank our Test Force, a team of engineers and technicians, who worked tirelessly to ensure Verizon customers had the best possible game-day experience.”

The Verizon Consumer Connections Report shows that consumers are using their phones at NFL games more than ever, with the 2023-2024 season showing total average mobile network usage across all NFL stadiums was 101 MB per person, up 47% from the season prior. This upsurge means NFL stadiums must be more prepared than ever to meet the technological demands of its fans.

For this reason, Verizon spent more than two years preparing for Super Bowl LVIII. Throughout Allegiant Stadium, Verizon’s customers were served with a sophisticated, state of the art in-building network, enabling game-changing performance so fans could capture and share every Super Bowl moment. In total, Verizon deployed approximately 250 5G mmWave radios so fans could watch game highlights, keep tabs on players’ stats, and use their phones for concession payments with ease. With C-Band technology, fans were able to use a full 160 MHz of spectrum, nearly tripling the 5G bandwidth from last year’s Super Bowl.

Over the last three years, Verizon has invested significantly, nearly tripling network capacity in the Las Vegas metro and readying the city for the 40M+ tourists and business travelers who visit each year. Verizon has doubled down on its 5G network in Las Vegas, laying out more than 547 miles of fiber across the city - enough for a trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and back again - and lighting up C-Band across 52 million square feet in and around casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, the equivalent of more than 900 football fields. Las Vegas residents and visitors can now use a full 160 MHz of spectrum, which allows Verizon to provide greater bandwidth and enable higher data speeds for its customers throughout Las Vegas.

Verizon has added unmatched large capacity connections (mmWave) at the most congested areas in Las Vegas, including the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street and Allegiant Stadium, as well as additional upgrades in high demand areas such as the Las Vegas Convention Center and Harry Reid International Airport. These are permanent upgrades that will remain a fixture of the Las Vegas network.

Read more about all of Verizon’s enhancements in Allegiant Stadium and the surrounding Las Vegas area.

1 Measurement results are based on umlaut testing of 260 to 270 samples per network operator during the actual game including half time show.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control..

