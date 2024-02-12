Submit Release
Vallourec: Invitation to Q4 & FY 2023 Results Release and Conference Call

 

Q4 & FY 2023 Results Release and Conference Call
Friday, March 1st, 2024

Vallourec will publish Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 1st, 2024 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Sascha Bibert, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and audiocast at 09:30 AM CET.

To connect to the audiocast (live and replay), please visit: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vallourec-en/20240301_1/

To participate in the call, please dial:

  • UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • US: +1 786 697 3501
  • FR: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66

Password: Vallourec

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec’s website: https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

