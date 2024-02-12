Governor Ivey Provides Update in the Widening of Highway 52, Rebuild Alabama Continues to Make Significant, Statewide Progress

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today announced the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has awarded the contract for the first phase of widening Highway 52 in Geneva County.

“I’m proud to announce we have made a significant step forward in the widening of Highway 52, powered by the transformative force of Rebuild Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “This is a vital project that ensures seamless travel, safe passage for all and provides for economic growth and prosperity. With each mile expanded through Rebuild Alabama, we continue to make significant progress in infrastructure advancement.”

The Highway 52 widening project will ultimately complete a four-lane connection from Hartford to Dothan. The initial project will add an additional travel lane in each direction from near Cox Street in Slocomb to the intersection of Scott Road in Malvern, a distance of 3.4 miles.

This project is fully funded by proceeds made possible by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act was championed by Governor Kay Ivey and received overwhelming approval by the Alabama Legislature in 2019. It provided the first new state revenue since 1992 for road and bridge projects.

This is ALDOT’s latest project under the category of the “economic development roads program” mandated under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Since 2019, ALDOT has completed several major projects across Alabama to address economic development and congestion. Additionally, more than $181 million has been awarded to all 67 counties and 157 cities through two local grant programs created by new funds made possible by the Rebuild Alabama Act.

State Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Jeff Sorrells lauded the project as transformative for their constituents.

“This is an exciting day for Geneva County, and one that has been a long time coming,” said state Sen. Donnie Chesteen. “This project is a game changer for our part of the state and will be invaluable to the growth and prosperity of the people and businesses here. This isn’t just about convenience; it’s about the potential for economic development and building a brighter future for every family in Geneva County.”

Sorrells echoed Chesteen’s praise.

“This project will go a long way toward future economic growth and the growth of our region. The effects of this project will be felt for many years on the future. I am very appreciative of the hard work by the Alabama Department of Transportation and staff,” said state Rep. Jeff Sorrells.

Dothan-based Wiregrass Construction Co. was the lowest of four prospective bidders at approximately $23 million. This is the largest road or bridge project of the 2024 fiscal year so far for ALDOT.

Construction is expected to begin this spring and continue for approximately three years.

