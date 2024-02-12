Submit Release
The IMPRINT Coalition Welcomes 14 New Members, Expanding Impact Across the United States

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPRINT, a national coalition based at World Education Services (WES) that works to advance policies and programs that support the economic inclusion of immigrants and people who have experienced forced migration, expands its membership to 43 organizations.

The new members are as follows:

  • Asian Community and Cultural Center
  • Chemeketa Community College
  • The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights
  • Education for Humanity at Arizona State University
  • International Rescue Committee
  • Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains
  • New Mexico Immigrant Law Center
  • Richard J. Daley College
  • Pars Equality Center
  • Talent Beyond Boundaries
  • The African Resource Center
  • Vibrant Ohio
  • World Education, A Division of JSI
  • YMCA of the USA

Launched with five member organizations in 2011, the IMPRINT Coalition has been at the forefront of policy initiatives that create pathways to workforce inclusion and economic mobility to address the needs of immigrants and displaced persons, including those who have earned their credentials outside the United States.

“Systemic barriers, such as limited recognition of credentials earned in other countries, have impeded equitable access to career opportunities in the United States,” said Paul Feltman, deputy executive director of WES Global Talent Bridge and IMPRINT Coalition steering committee chair. “The IMPRINT Coalition has created a crucial space for local and national advocates to come together, strategize effective actions, and support workforce inclusion.”

The IMPRINT Coalition is made up of service providers, advocates, and educational institutions committed to advancing policies and amplifying programs that support equitable access to opportunity. With its expansion, IMPRINT now includes member organizations in 18 states.

Kit Taintor, senior director of U.S. policy at WES, said, “We are thrilled to have a wide variety of organizations joining the IMPRINT Coalition this year. These members will deepen our existing policy expertise and expand our engagement in new states across the country. This moment is an opportunity for us to advance reform on a larger scale and enhance our efforts to drive systemic change in the United States.”

About the IMPRINT Coalition
The IMPRINT Coalition supports policies and programs that ensure equitable access to opportunity for immigrants and people who have experienced forced migration. IMPRINT envisions a United States that recognizes and values the education, experience, and expertise of all people and promotes inclusive communities.

For more information, contact Ngoc Nguyen, Advocacy Coordinator, World Education Services. E: nnguyen@wes.org T: +1 332-228-2142


