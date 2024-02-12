WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Scripps Network Interactive founder Susan Packard, and Estee Lauder Executive Vice President Meridith Webster deliver keynotes at Bryant University’s 27th Women's Summit®

Bryant University’s Women’s Summit® has been New England’s top event for professional women since 1997

Smithfield, RI, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for Bryant University’s 27th Women's Summit®, which returns to the Smithfield campus on Thursday, March 14 with a lineup of inspiring keynotes, dynamic breakout sessions, and collaborative networking. This year's theme, "Passion, Purpose, Power, Possibility,” reminds women to dream of what’s possible, to follow their passion, and to lean into their power and purpose. Established by Kati Machtley in 1997, Bryant’s Women's Summit® is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Rhode Island and the region. It embraces women’s financial empowerment by providing attendees an opportunity for professional and personal development and networking. To register, visit WSummit.Bryant.edu

Four-time Olympic Gold Medal winner and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who performed the first slam dunk in WNBA history, joins Susan Packard, co-founder of Scripps Networks Interactive and former COO of HGTV and Meridith Webster, Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Public Affairs at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. as keynote speakers. They are just three of the dynamic women inspiring Summit-goers to move from passion to action at this day-long event. In addition to keynote speakers, the Women's Summit® features 16 educational breakout sessions and a host of lively networking opportunities for attendees.

“The Women's Summit® is one of the most exciting events held at Bryant and for good reason. Lively, engaged, and changemaking conversations happen in every corner of our campus,” says Inge-Lise Ameer, Ed.D., Executive Director of the Women's Summit® and Bryant’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Dean Students, and Chief Diversity Officer. “Bryant takes pride in the exceptional outcomes achieved by our women graduates, but the work is not done until we reach full gender parity. Bryant remains committed to this goal, and the Women's Summit® continues to be a key forum for women to learn, find support, and inspire change.”

“Amica has a long tradition of empowering, supporting and encouraging women to excel personally and professionally,” says Kristin Abdel-Aziz, Department Vice President and Communications Director at Amica Insurance, which is the Platinum Sponsor for the Women's Summit®. “That starts at the top with the seven women who serve on our company’s Board of Directors. Amica is proud to be the Platinum Sponsor for the Summit again this year, and enthusiastically supports the theme of this year’s event.”

Bryant University’s Women's Summit® is supported by generous sponsors including Amica Insurance (Platinum sponsor); Bank of America (Diamond sponsor); BankRI, Blue Cross Blue Shield Rhode Island, Brown Medicine, CVS Health, FM Global, IGT, Navigant Credit Union, New England Construction, Robinson+Cole, TIAA, TJX (Silver sponsors); AAA Northeast, AIPSO, BankNewport, Beacon Mutual Insurance, Centreville Bank, Dassault Systemes, EY, Gilbane Building Company, Hope Global, JF Moran, Meeting Street, Providence College, Target, Teknor Apex, Toyota, Washington Trust (Bronze sponsors). The media sponsors are Hey Rhody Media Co., Providence Business News, Rhode Island PBS, Rhode Island Monthly, and Providence Journal.

Over the past 27 years, Bryant University’s Women's Summit® has featured prominent speakers who have helped thousands of women and men discover and achieve their full potential. Notable keynote speakers have included Beverly Johnson, Mika Brzezinski, Geena Davis, Viola Davis, Angela Duckworth, Ph.D., Amy Edmonson, Ph.D., Geraldine Ferraro, Jody Hoffer Gittell, Ph.D., Carla Harris, Arianna Huffington, Soledad O'Brien, Suze Orman, and Jane Pauley.

Bryant University

For over 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The university delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, liberal arts, and health and behavioral sciences.

At Bryant, women succeed. Through exceptional leadership education and key academic programs that align with the ever-changing workforce, Bryant’s women graduates continue to shrink the gender wealth gap and break ground in their careers.

Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a top 1% national leader in student education outcomes and ROI and regularly receives high rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual and Barron’s. Bryant.edu

