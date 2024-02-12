North America Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Estimated at USD 8.2 billion by 2031, Exhibiting a 5.8% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Technological advancements are projected to define the future of the ceramic and porcelain tile industry in North America, with a focus on digital printing for intricate designs and intelligent, interactive tiles.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The North America ceramic and porcelain tiles market was projected to attain US$ 5.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 8.2 billion by 2031.

Demand for tiles is expanding in commercial settings such as offices, hotels, restaurants, and retail stores as businesses expand, create new facilities, or repair existing ones. Ceramic and porcelain tiles are popular choices for commercial applications due to their durability, ease of maintenance, and design versatility.

The rise of the hospitality and tourism industries is driving demand for tiles in new hotel and resort buildings and restorations. Ceramic and porcelain tiles are always required as businesses and individuals modify their environments to enhance or improve them. Tile installation is frequently necessary for these tasks, which may include replacing worn-out flooring, renovating bathrooms, or remodeling kitchens.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85943

Key Findings of the Market Report





Homeowners and businesses are upgrading and rejuvenating their existing spaces, which frequently includes replacing worn-out or outmoded flooring and wall coverings with ceramic and porcelain tiles.

Tiles, with their diverse styles, colors, and textures, offer a versatile solution.

Ceramic and porcelain tiles are becoming increasingly popular due to their durability and aesthetically pleasing design.

Due to economic concerns such as fluctuating real-estate markets and rising property costs, some homeowners have decided to repair their existing houses rather than acquire new ones.

North America Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market: Key Players





The North America ceramic and porcelain tile business is home to various big and medium-sized manufacturers of ceramic and porcelain tiles that compete with one another. Most organizations are investing heavily in research and development in order to broaden their product offering. The following companies are well-known participants in the North America ceramic and porcelain tiles market:

Mohawk Industries

Roca Tile USA

LAMOSA USA

Arizona Tile

Florida Tile

Crossville Inc.

Emser Tile

Artistic Tile

American Olean Tile Company

Tile America

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Mohawk Industries, Inc . announced on June 3, 2022 that it has acquired the Vitromex ceramic tile business from Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GIS) for about US$ 293 million in cash. The deal is expected to boost Mohawk's position in the Mexican ceramic tile industry. Vitromex, a well-established company, has important production locations throughout Mexico. This move is projected to increase Mohawk's customer reach, manufacturing efficiency, and product options in the area, strengthening the company's position in the sector.

. announced on June 3, 2022 that it has acquired the Vitromex ceramic tile business from Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GIS) for about US$ 293 million in cash. The deal is expected to boost Mohawk's position in the Mexican ceramic tile industry. Vitromex, a well-established company, has important production locations throughout Mexico. This move is projected to increase Mohawk's customer reach, manufacturing efficiency, and product options in the area, strengthening the company's position in the sector. On June 1, 2022, Arizona Tile increased its reach by opening a new location in Beaverton, Oregon, spanning an astonishing 48,000 square feet. The facility includes an interactive showroom, a slab viewing gallery, and a handy order station. An on-site touch-screen visualizer technology allows clients to visualize numerous product options in their own living environments. This development demonstrates Arizona Tile's dedication to offering a rich and customer-focused experience.

Market Trends for Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles

Demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable tiles is expected to rise, creating attractive prospects in the North America ceramic and porcelain tiles industry. Increased environmental awareness, a focus on sustainable construction processes, and customer preferences for eco-friendly building materials are all important market drivers. Recycled materials and energy-efficient tiles are in great demand for restoration.

Companies that aim to lower their carbon footprint employ green and sustainable tiles made using eco-friendly technologies, which frequently use recycled materials and need less energy. Eco-friendly and long-lasting tiles offer increased durability and thermal insulation, using less energy to heat and cool.

Green and sustainable tiles contain no dangerous chemicals or contaminants, making them the preferred material for individuals and businesses who value comfort and health. Thus, rising demand for green and sustainable tiles is likely to drive expansion in the North America ceramic and porcelain tile industries over the forecast period.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85943

North America Market for Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles: Regional Outlook





According to the most recent ceramic and porcelain tile industry prediction, demand in the United States is expected to rise in the coming years.

is expected to rise in the coming years. The significant development of the construction sector in the United States, the necessity for long-lasting and visually appealing flooring solutions, and the rise of both residential and commercial building activities all drive market dynamics in the area. In 2022, the United States held the greatest proportion of the North American ceramic and porcelain tile market.

A similar trend is observed in Canada, which is attributed to a greater emphasis on low-maintenance and sustainable construction materials, as well as a rise in home remodeling and restoration initiatives.

North America Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market Segmentation

Format

Ceramic

12X12 inch

16X16 inch

12X24 inch

18X18 inch

Others

Porcelain

12X12 inch

16X16 inch

12X24 inch

18X18 inch

Others

Category

Ceramic

Porcelain

Pressed

Rectified

Use

Ceramic

B2C

B2B

Porcelain

B2C

B2B

Application

Ceramic

Floor

Wall

Countertops

Porcelain

Floor

Wall

Countertops

End Use

Ceramic

Residential

Non-residential

Hotels

Hospitals

Public Infrastructure

Others

Porcelain

Residential

Non-residential

Hotels

Hospitals

Public Infrastructure

Others

Countries

The United States

Canada

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85943<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Flooring Market - The market was valued at US$ 333.6 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 614.0 Bn by the end of 2031

Ceramic Tiles Market - The industry was valued at US$ 100.1 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 8.6 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 210.3 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: