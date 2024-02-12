Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 12-16, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 12-16 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Feb. 12

1:45 p.m. Washington Area Chamber of Commerce photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

2:15 p.m. Interview with FOX News

Location: Governor’s Office

4:10 p.m. Interview with “The Build Show”

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Feb. 13

9:30 a.m. Interview with Forbes 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

2 p.m. Staff photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room 

2:30 p.m. Interview with The Atlantic 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Union Pacific CEO Beth Whited 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: President’s Office 

Wednesday, Feb. 14 

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

9:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10 a.m. Meet with Steve Starks, Larry H. Miller Companies, and Fraser Bullock, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games  

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:30 p.m. Speak at United Way of Northern Utah event

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Beaver County Youth Prevention Coalition photo opportunity 

Location: Gold Room 

Thursday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor” program

Location: KSL NewsRadio 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Steve Waldrip, senior advisor of housing innovation 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:15 p.m. Utah News Dispatch photo opportunity 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

Friday, Feb. 16 

7:35 a.m. Speak at Rural Caucus Day

Location: State Capitol

9:15 a.m. Speak at Honoring Fallen Warriors event

Location: Gold Room 

10:30 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature event 

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City 

7 p.m. Speak at Western Hunting Expo 

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Feb. 12-16, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Feb. 12

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 13

8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders

Location: Rampton Room 

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:10 a.m. Speak at Utah Women Making History day

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Staff photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room 

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: President’s Office 

Wednesday, Feb. 14 

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton 

1:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with UVU Herbert Institute interns

Location: Seagull Room

Thursday, Feb. 15

7 a.m. Western Legislative Academy Breakfast

Location: Senate Building, Conference Room 250

9 a.m. Speak at NATSAP Day on the Hill

Location: State Auditor’s Conference Room

10 a.m. Utah All-State High School Art Show

Location: Gold Room

11:30 a.m. Greet students from Salem Hills High School

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

4:30 p.m. Navajo Resource Fair meeting

Location: Utah Division of Indian Affairs 

Friday, Feb. 16 

9:15 a.m. Attend Honoring Fallen Warriors event

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature event 

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City 

###

