Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 12-16, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Feb. 12-16 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 12

1:45 p.m. Washington Area Chamber of Commerce photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

2:15 p.m. Interview with FOX News

Location: Governor’s Office

4:10 p.m. Interview with “The Build Show”

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 13

9:30 a.m. Interview with Forbes

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Staff photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

2:30 p.m. Interview with The Atlantic

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with Union Pacific CEO Beth Whited

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: President’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Steve Starks, Larry H. Miller Companies, and Fraser Bullock, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Speak at United Way of Northern Utah event

Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Beaver County Youth Prevention Coalition photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor” program

Location: KSL NewsRadio

1:30 p.m. Meet with Steve Waldrip, senior advisor of housing innovation

Location: Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m. Utah News Dispatch photo opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, Feb. 16

7:35 a.m. Speak at Rural Caucus Day

Location: State Capitol

9:15 a.m. Speak at Honoring Fallen Warriors event

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature event

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City

7 p.m. Speak at Western Hunting Expo

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 12-16, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 12

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 13

8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders

Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:10 a.m. Speak at Utah Women Making History day

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Staff photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: President’s Office

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton

1:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with UVU Herbert Institute interns

Location: Seagull Room

Thursday, Feb. 15

7 a.m. Western Legislative Academy Breakfast

Location: Senate Building, Conference Room 250

9 a.m. Speak at NATSAP Day on the Hill

Location: State Auditor’s Conference Room

10 a.m. Utah All-State High School Art Show

Location: Gold Room

11:30 a.m. Greet students from Salem Hills High School

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

4:30 p.m. Navajo Resource Fair meeting

Location: Utah Division of Indian Affairs

Friday, Feb. 16

9:15 a.m. Attend Honoring Fallen Warriors event

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature event

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City

