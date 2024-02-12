Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 12-16, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 12-16 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 12
1:45 p.m. Washington Area Chamber of Commerce photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
2:15 p.m. Interview with FOX News
Location: Governor’s Office
4:10 p.m. Interview with “The Build Show”
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 13
9:30 a.m. Interview with Forbes
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Staff photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
2:30 p.m. Interview with The Atlantic
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Meet with Union Pacific CEO Beth Whited
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: President’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 14
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:15 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Steve Starks, Larry H. Miller Companies, and Fraser Bullock, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Speak at United Way of Northern Utah event
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Beaver County Youth Prevention Coalition photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
Thursday, Feb. 15
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor” program
Location: KSL NewsRadio
1:30 p.m. Meet with Steve Waldrip, senior advisor of housing innovation
Location: Governor’s Office
2:15 p.m. Utah News Dispatch photo opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, Feb. 16
7:35 a.m. Speak at Rural Caucus Day
Location: State Capitol
9:15 a.m. Speak at Honoring Fallen Warriors event
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature event
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
7 p.m. Speak at Western Hunting Expo
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 12-16, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 12
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 13
8 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:10 a.m. Speak at Utah Women Making History day
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Staff photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
4 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: President’s Office
Wednesday, Feb. 14
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership
Location: Rampton
1:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with UVU Herbert Institute interns
Location: Seagull Room
Thursday, Feb. 15
7 a.m. Western Legislative Academy Breakfast
Location: Senate Building, Conference Room 250
9 a.m. Speak at NATSAP Day on the Hill
Location: State Auditor’s Conference Room
10 a.m. Utah All-State High School Art Show
Location: Gold Room
11:30 a.m. Greet students from Salem Hills High School
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
4:30 p.m. Navajo Resource Fair meeting
Location: Utah Division of Indian Affairs
Friday, Feb. 16
9:15 a.m. Attend Honoring Fallen Warriors event
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature event
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
