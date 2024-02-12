Over $400,000 in Funding Provided Through the New Teacher Innovation and Support Fund

CANADA, February 12 - Released on February 12, 2024

It is Teacher and Education Staff Appreciation Week in Saskatchewan! From February 11 to February 17, join the Government of Saskatchewan and other educational partners as we set time aside this week to thank all the hardworking and dedicated teachers and education staff in Saskatchewan.

With this year's theme of "Shaping the Future Together", the Government of Saskatchewan reaffirms its commitment to listening to and collaborating with our educators to improve today's classrooms.

To highlight this commitment, nine local teacher-led solutions through the new Teacher Innovation and Support Fund have been selected for funding effective immediately. Projects that support better student and teacher experiences in today's classrooms have been chosen and range from innovative ideas supporting literacy, mental health and wellness, STEM and teacher practice.

"I want to thank the incredibly hard-working teachers and educational staff within this province," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "I am excited to see the many great ideas being submitted by teachers seeking to improve the classroom experience."

Funding for the first nine successful applications will total $410,649.

The new Teacher Innovation and Support Fund was announced in January 2024, and provides $2.5 million in funding. This funding allows teachers to work with their school administration to apply for up to $75,000 to put toward projects that assist in providing better student and teacher experiences within today's classrooms.

The next round of successful applications will be awarded in the coming weeks. The pilot will run until the end of the 2024-25 school year.

This pilot builds on the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to supporting students, teachers and classrooms through previous investments of $47 million toward enrolment, complexity and the hiring of more educational assistants, as well as the more than $300 million in supports for learning and the Specialized Support Classroom Pilot announced earlier this year.



