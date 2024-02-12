New ExlfilmPlus PCR Introduced as IPG’S Most Sustainable Polyolefin Shrink Film

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG® (Intertape Polymer Group®), a leading manufacturer of packaging products, has introduced ExlfilmPlus® PCR, a revolutionary polyolefin shrink film that contains 35% total recycled content and is prequalified to be recycled at store drop-off locations. ExlfilmPlus PCR is designed to meet the growing demand for more sustainable and circular packaging solutions, while delivering superior performance and quality.







ExlfilmPlus PCR is a polyolefin shrink film that contains, at minimum, 10% certified post-consumer recycled content and 25% certified post-industrial recycled content. The new film contains certified mechanical post-consumer recycled content, which is derived from plastic waste collected from consumers and recycled into new resin. Additionally, ExlfilmPlus PCR has been prequalified by HOW2RECYCLE for store drop-off and is approved for some direct food contact applications. Available in gauges thinner than many traditional products, it offers a material usage reduction of up to 9%. By minimizing the environmental footprint of their packaging, customers can attain their sustainability objectives with the help of ExlfilmPlus PCR. It supports the circular economy by using recycled materials and enabling recyclability of the end product.

IPG developed ExlfilmPlus PCR to be compatible with most existing shrink film equipment and applications. It also maintains the high standards of shrink, clarity, strength and value customers expect from IPG's polyolefin shrink films.

“The film, while providing tremendous sustainable advantage via the high content use of recycled materials, delivers incredible performance,” states Mike Young, VP Films. “It is the perfect choice for companies looking to meet their sustainability goals without sacrificing any of the coveted superior packaging traits associated with premier polyolefin shrink film.”

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

