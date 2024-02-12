Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Join Her at the Lunar New Year Parade

(Washington, DC) – On Sunday, February 11 at 1:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will walk with community members and members of the Bowser Administration in the Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown. The Mayor will meet residents at 6th and I Streets NW and will walk to 6th and H Streets NW. Mayor Bowser asks residents to join in celebrating the Year of the Dragon by signing up to walk with her.

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) has organized the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade as an annual event for over 50 years, and each year around 40,000 people attend the parade. Every year, the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) supports the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association in planning the annual Lunar New Year Parade.

The parade will feature a diverse array of marching groups, a ceremony with cultural performances, presentations from Mayor Bowser and other District leaders, and a closing firecracker finale.

When:

Sunday, February 11

Line up for parade at 12:30 pm, parade begins at 1:30 pm.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Victor Quinto, Chairman, Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association

Alexander Yui, Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office

Rita Lee, Mayor’s Chinatown/Gallery Place Task Force Member

Where:

6th & I Streets NW

*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place - Chinatown*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 5th St & Massachusetts Ave NW*



Media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the Mayor’s remarks. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

